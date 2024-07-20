Banco Santander S.A. Sells 5,803 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

QUAL stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.78. The company had a trading volume of 547,375 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.66. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

