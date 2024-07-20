Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,850 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HERO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $22.58.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

