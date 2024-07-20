Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,850 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
HERO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $22.58.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Dividend Announcement
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Video Games & Esports ETF
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.