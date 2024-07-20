Banco Santander S.A. Sells 1,262 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,150,000 after acquiring an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,878. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

