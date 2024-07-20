Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.1 %

INTU stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $636.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,862. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $631.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.