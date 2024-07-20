Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 29,964 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 182.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,964 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in RealReal were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $86,402.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $86,402.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Koryl sold 31,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,988,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,701,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,606 shares of company stock worth $759,706. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,367,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $373.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.90 million. Equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

