Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 1,178 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Waste Management by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,075 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.39.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.80. 1,221,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,656. The company has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

