Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $482,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,595,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.61. 332,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,795. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $208.91 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.98 and a 200 day moving average of $253.65.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.40.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

