Banco Santander S.A. Invests $435,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 52,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 81,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 64,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

ADI stock traded down $7.77 on Friday, hitting $231.22. 2,894,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,719. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.