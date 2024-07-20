Banco Santander S.A. Increases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 141.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,622,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after buying an additional 115,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,463,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,463. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.37. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

