Banco Santander S.A. Has $83.99 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,246,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.39. The company had a trading volume of 14,485,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,891,877. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,988 shares of company stock valued at $26,068,355. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

