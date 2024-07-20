Banco Santander S.A. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VT stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,397. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $117.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

