Banco Santander S.A. Has $3.92 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,373 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Block were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,161,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,199. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $367,345.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $367,345.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,150 shares in the company, valued at $42,695,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $483,712.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,158,456.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,363,222 over the last 90 days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

