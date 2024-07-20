Banco Santander S.A. Has $11.90 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded down $38.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,145,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 575.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares in the company, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.55.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

