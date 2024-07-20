Banco Santander S.A. Decreases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.