Banco Santander S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,265 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

THC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 694,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $142.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.36. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.18.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

