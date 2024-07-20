Banana Gun (BANANA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $162.42 Million

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $67.12 or 0.00099606 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Banana Gun has a market cap of $162.42 million and $232.53 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banana Gun alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,420,000 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,900,000 with 2,420,000 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 72.39442169 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $25,597,226.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banana Gun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banana Gun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.