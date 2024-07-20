Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Raymond James

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.06.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In other news, Director Robert Dawson purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. Also, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.
