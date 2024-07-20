AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,160,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,052 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.62% of AXT worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXTI. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 866.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 230,013 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 612,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 161,893 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 149,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 177,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,504. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

