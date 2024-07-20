Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $308.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $279,747.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $195,406,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $39,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

