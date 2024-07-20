Axie Infinity Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $932.26 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.30 or 0.00009460 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $932.26 million and $36.29 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,590.65 or 1.00003201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000958 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011792 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00074768 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,990,836 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,973,845.01377717 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.11932835 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $56,446,630.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

