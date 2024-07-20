Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in Avangrid by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 21,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avangrid by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

