Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $11.11 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.11 billion and $269.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $28.15 or 0.00042243 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00015295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000638 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,098,841 coins and its circulating supply is 394,752,471 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

