Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $825,487,000 after buying an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,601,000 after buying an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,596,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,224,713,000 after buying an additional 412,434 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $246.97. 1,424,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,368. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.40. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

