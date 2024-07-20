Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $262.42 Average PT from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $262.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $242.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Autodesk by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after buying an additional 95,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

