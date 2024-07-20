Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Trading Down 4.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.87 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 2,625,913 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is This Telehealth Stock a Buy After the Recent Pullback?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Safeguard Against Credit Card Risks with This Top Financial Stock
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Streaming Titan’s Stock Ready to Hit All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.