AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.92 and last traded at $13.04. 1,678,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 7,431,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after buying an additional 2,217,531 shares during the period. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $2,900,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.