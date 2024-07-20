ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in ASML by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $28.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $895.37. 2,133,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,006.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.59. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.