Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $284.67

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.67 and traded as low as $282.31. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $282.37, with a volume of 5,099 shares trading hands.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.02). Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashtead Group plc will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Increases Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $3.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.58. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

