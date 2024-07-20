ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Up 0.3%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 82.25 ($1.07). 4,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 30,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.06).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.26.

In other ASA International Group news, insider Karin Kersten bought 115,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £59,129.91 ($76,682.54). Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. It provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

