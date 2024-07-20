ARK & TLK Investments LLC Sells 70,048 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,048 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAU traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. 147,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,749. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.80.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

