ARK & TLK Investments LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,038,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.27.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.6 %

PH stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $544.65. The stock had a trading volume of 600,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,546. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $524.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

