ARK & TLK Investments LLC Raises Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 411,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,623. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

