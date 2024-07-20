ARK & TLK Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,842,000. BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,143.5% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 407,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 389,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,966,000 after acquiring an additional 316,020 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,830,000 after acquiring an additional 266,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 227,003 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.67. 153,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $65.47.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.