ARK & TLK Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000.

VV traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.69. The stock had a trading volume of 182,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,833. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.76. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $259.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

