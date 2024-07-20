ARK & TLK Investments LLC Acquires 459 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after buying an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after buying an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after buying an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after buying an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. 5,593,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,247. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

