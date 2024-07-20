Ark Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Ark has a total market cap of $73.96 million and approximately $96.65 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000915 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000674 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001627 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,237,286 coins and its circulating supply is 182,237,322 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.