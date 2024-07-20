Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

Several research firms recently commented on ARIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.64. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.43 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. Equities analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

