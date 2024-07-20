Ardor Price Reaches $0.0729 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $72.78 million and $2.13 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00042692 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00015351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

