Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Lessened by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.49. 1,746,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,940. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

