Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

APLS stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $73.80.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The company’s revenue was up 284.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,115,983 shares in the company, valued at $47,261,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

