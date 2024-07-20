Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.84. 294,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,524,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $508.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.30.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

