Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Raised to GBX 2,100

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.94) to GBX 2,100 ($27.23) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.20) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.83) to GBX 3,100 ($40.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.47) to GBX 2,590 ($33.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,765 ($35.86).

AAL stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,246 ($29.13). 1,583,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,766. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,477.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,469.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.95) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($22,176.32). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

