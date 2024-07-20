Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,100 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.94) to GBX 2,100 ($27.23) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.91) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.83) to GBX 3,100 ($40.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.20) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,735 ($35.47) to GBX 2,590 ($33.59) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,765 ($35.86).

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,246 ($29.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,766. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($21.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($36.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,469.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of £27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,477.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,464 ($31.95) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($22,176.32). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

