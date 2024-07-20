Analyzing Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Todos Medical and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Plus Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.77%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A Plus Therapeutics -193.49% -805.57% -105.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Todos Medical and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Todos Medical and Plus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.00 -$43.31 million N/A N/A Plus Therapeutics $4.91 million 2.02 -$13.32 million ($3.04) -0.57

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Todos Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Todos Medical has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Plus Therapeutics beats Todos Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Todos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Plus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. The company also develops Rhenium-188 NanoLiposome Biodegradable Alginate Microsphere that is designed to treat various solid organ cancers comprising primary and secondary liver cancers by intra-arterial injection. It has license agreements with NanoTx, Corp. and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

