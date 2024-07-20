Analysts Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT at $26.33

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PPBI

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 68,842 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 484,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 219,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.63 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,015.46%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.