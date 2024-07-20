Analysts Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target at $41.27

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.07.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

