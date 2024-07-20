Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Shares Down 1.8%

Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28. 4,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 2,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28.
