American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in American Tower were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in American Tower by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in American Tower by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $210.14. 1,404,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,540. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.61 and a 200-day moving average of $193.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

