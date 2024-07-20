American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.300-13.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.0 billion-$67.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.4 billion. American Express also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.30-13.80 EPS.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $242.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $253.73.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $227.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.