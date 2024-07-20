American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,916 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of American Airlines Group worth $9,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after buying an additional 2,001,247 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,431 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,819,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.4 %

AAL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on American Airlines Group

About American Airlines Group

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.